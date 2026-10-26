Video: Seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack, including ambulance workers

On the evening of October 26 in Kyiv, the number of casualties rose to seven following an attack by Russian terrorists on the Lisovy Forest. Six of the wounded are being treated at city hospitals.

Among the injured are emergency medical personnel who responded to the call: a paramedic and an emergency medical technician. According to preliminary reports, they sustained minor injuries. Despite this, medical teams continue to work. An ambulance was also damaged.

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This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Kyiv, ballistic missile strikes have damaged two medical facilities; one person has been killed.

Kyiv is under attack by ballistic missiles; five explosions were heard on the left bank.

Video: The Lisova metro station in Kyiv was damaged by a ballistic missile strike.

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