Ukraine is calling on its partners to transfer 10% of their air defense missile stockpiles

Ukraine needs additional measures to strengthen its air defense and plan its defense for 2027. According to Khmara, partners can help right now by transferring part of their stockpiles of air defense missiles.

Ukraine has appealed to its partners

Khmara appealed to representatives of the defense ministries of the E5 countries:

Germany,

the United Kingdom,

France,

Poland

and Italy.

"The first critical priority is air defense. Ukraine already has contracts for future deliveries of interceptor missiles and is offering its partners an exchange: to transfer a portion of missiles from their current stockpiles now in exchange for deliveries that are to be sent to Ukraine later,” the minister said.

Yevhen Khmara called on partners to consider transferring 10% of their existing stockpiles of interceptor missiles to Ukraine, specifically Patriot and IRIS-T missiles, which Ukraine is procuring through an EU loan.

“Man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) are also critically needed to counter jet-powered drones. Ukraine is counting on funding for new procurements and on the transfer of systems from partners’ existing stockpiles,” Khmara stated.

Ukrainian Drones

The second priority is unmanned systems. Ukraine could double its drone production by 2027 if funding is provided in a timely manner.

“We propose not just increasing purchases, but scaling up joint production of Ukrainian drones in other countries,” Khmara assured.

This will make it possible to:

increase production,

provide Ukraine with the necessary drones,

strengthen partners’ defense capabilities.

This was reported with reference to a statement by Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, according to the Ministry of Defense on Telegram.

Ukraine is asking its partners for 3.5 billion euros by the end of the year—Zelenskyy.

Ukraine is asking Sweden for help with missiles for the Patriot and IRIS-T systems.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with servicemen from combat units to discuss the needs of the front lines, the effectiveness of command and control, and ways to reduce casualties among Ukrainian defenders.

Ukraine is asking its partners to urgently provide missiles for the Patriot system.

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