Russian troops have advanced near Svitlyi in the Donetsk region — DeepState

Russian troops have advanced near the village of Svitle in the Donetsk region. Analysts at DeepState reported on the changes at the front and updated the map of combat operations.

"The enemy has advanced near Svitle (Pokrovsk District, Donetsk Oblast)," the report states.

Updated map

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState.

The occupiers have advanced near two settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to DeepState.

In addition, Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Prior to this, the General Staff updated the data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 23.

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