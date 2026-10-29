In Sterlitamak, Russia, drones attacked a soda ash plant, and explosions were heard

On the morning of October 29, residents of Sterlitamak, Russia, in Bashkortostan reported explosions and smoke near the “Bashkir Soda Company” facility. According to preliminary reports, at least two aircraft-type drones may have been in the area of the city during the attack.

According to reports from local residents on social media, several loud explosions were heard in the city. There were also reports of at least two aircraft-type drones.

Preliminary reports suggest that one of the possible targets of the attack may have been the “Bashkir Soda Company” plant—one of the largest soda ash producers in Russia.

The company produces, among other things, food-grade, calcined, and caustic soda. However, information regarding the consequences of the attack and possible damage to production facilities has yet to be confirmed.

Sterlitamak is one of Bashkortostan’s industrial centers. In addition to the Bashkir Soda Company, the city is home to enterprises in the petrochemical and defense industries.

In particular, the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant produces synthetic rubbers, antioxidants, and fuel additives.

The city is also home to the federal state-owned enterprise “Avangard,” which manufactures products for the defense industry.

There is currently no confirmed information on the extent of damage to industrial facilities caused by the morning explosions. Details of the incident are still being clarified.

This is being reported by Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

In Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, Russia, on the night of October 28, drones attacked the “Azot” chemical plant, after which a fire broke out at the facility. Local residents also report a pungent odor in the city. The plant is important to the Russian military-industrial complex.

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Lipetsk, and a fire has been reported near the airfield.

During the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow on October 27, attended by Putin, the aggressor country’s air defense forces shot down at least 16 drones over the Russian capital.

On October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

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