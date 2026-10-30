Melania Trump may visit the occupied town of Oleshky

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump currently has no plans to visit the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, her team has not ruled out such a visit in the future, provided that the security situation and the U.S. president’s wife’s schedule permit it.

“If it’s safe and if her schedule allows, I think it’s possible,” said a spokesperson for the First Lady.

According to him, there are no specific plans to visit Oleshky at this time, but the possibility of such a trip has not been ruled out.

The adviser also noted that Melania Trump personally participated in negotiations regarding a ceasefire in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

He explained that the First Lady initially reached out to Ukraine and later to representatives of the Russian occupation authorities. He noted that the parties managed to reach a number of agreements, but cannot disclose details due to the sensitivity of the ceasefire issue.

Earlier, Melania Trump announced the start of demining operations on the routes planned for delivering humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky.

According to her, Ukraine and Russia have begun the necessary measures as part of the agreements on a local ceasefire.

The goal of these efforts is to prepare a safe route for the delivery of humanitarian aid and to create conditions for further support of the civilian population.

Therefore, although Melania Trump’s trip to Oleshky is not currently planned, her team is open to the possibility provided that adequate security measures are in place.

This was stated by Melania Trump’s advisor in a comment to “Suspilne.”

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready to depart, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in the occupied town of Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German newspaper Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro, but there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

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