Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times overnight; damage has been reported

On the night of October 29–30, Russian forces launched more than 20 drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. Four districts in the region were targeted; businesses, infrastructure, and utility buildings sustained damage, and a fire broke out.

According to Oleksandr Ganzha, a business and infrastructure in Dnipro were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. A fire broke out in the Mykolaiv community of the Dniprovskyi district.

Russian drones also attacked settlements in the Nikopol district. The district center, as well as the Marganetsk, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Pokrovska communities, were hit.

In the Synelnykivsky District, the enemy attacked the Mezhivska community. A farm building was damaged as a result of the shelling.

In addition, Russian forces struck the Bozhedarivska community in the Kamyanskyi district.

In total, the enemy carried out more than 20 drone attacks across four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Russian troops launched a rocket-powered drone strike on the Kyiv District of Kharkiv. The strike hit a building housing one of the shopping centers, after which a fire broke out at the site. One person is known to have been injured.

On the night of October 30, Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava Oblast. Information regarding the consequences of the enemy strike is currently being verified. Details regarding the extent of the damage and possible casualties have not yet been released.

In the Poltava region, a Russian drone attacked the premises of a factory.

Russia attacked a facility in Chernihiv; people may be trapped under the rubble.

Russia struck an energy facility in Chernihiv, leaving more than 10,000 customers without power.

Russia attacked Chernihiv with drones, wounding two children.

The occupiers launched a massive drone attack on the Chernihiv region, injuring eight people.

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