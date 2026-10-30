In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, preparations are underway for a humanitarian mission: aid deliveries have been organized for local residents, and arrangements have been made to allow the civilian population to leave. A total of 25 buses with 750 seats and ambulances for people with limited mobility have been prepared.

A participant in the humanitarian mission, who is currently in Armiansk, reported on the progress of the preparations.

There, he is coordinating further actions with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova. Journalists from three countries have also joined in covering the mission.

According to the organizers, preparations for the mission are proceeding smoothly. The main task is to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches every resident of Oleshky who needs it.

They plan to pay special attention to the most vulnerable groups:

the elderly;

people with disabilities;

citizens with limited mobility;

people who, due to health conditions or other circumstances, cannot care for themselves independently.

To transport civilians, 25 buses with a total capacity of 750 seats have been prepared, as well as ambulances for people who require special assistance during transport.

A separate focus of the humanitarian mission will be organizing the safe evacuation of the civilian population.

According to a mission representative, anyone who wishes to leave Oleshky will be able to take advantage of the opportunity to leave. At the same time, people who decide to remain in the city will not be deprived of support—they are promised the necessary humanitarian aid.

The organizers emphasized the importance of both sides observing the ceasefire and expressed their gratitude to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The mission participants also expressed special thanks to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her mediation and coordination.

A mission representative also thanked Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova for her cooperation during the preparation of humanitarian efforts.

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Work is ongoing. The organizers promise to provide updates on the next steps and results of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky.

This was reported by Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump currently has no plans to visit the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. At the same time, her team does not rule out such a visit in the future, provided the security situation and the U.S. First Lady’s schedule permit it.

In the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region, the demining of designated routes has been completed, and the humanitarian convoy is ready for departure, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Prior to this, a delegation comprising representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia arrived at the location from which they plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Oleshky.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, agreed to travel to the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region via Russian territory, as there is currently no other safe route for the humanitarian mission. The Ombudsman’s Office explained that the route across the front line is dangerous, and crossing the river is impossible due to landmines.

Russian troops may use the temporary ceasefire in occupied Oleshky to move equipment and troops closer to Kherson. The German publication Bild reported on this threat, citing Ukrainian military personnel. According to their assessments, Russian units have stepped up their movements on the left bank of the Dnipro, but there is currently no independent confirmation of preparations for an offensive.

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