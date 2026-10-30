Attack on Izyum: Bodies of Four Victims Recovered from the Rubble; 14 People Wounded

Four civilians were killed in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike. Rescue workers recovered their bodies from under the rubble of a destroyed building. Another 14 people were injured.

“Updated information regarding the airstrike on the city of Izyum. Based on the results of search and rescue operations, four civilian fatalities have been confirmed so far,” according to a statement from the city administration.

Fourteen people were injured as a result of the strike. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

Emergency and rescue services continue to work at the site of the strike. According to preliminary information from the city administration, one more person may still be trapped under the rubble.

Rescuers are continuing search operations and inspecting the destroyed structures.

This was reported by the Izyum City Military Administration on Telegram.

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