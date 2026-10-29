Russia attacked the Sumy region; eight people were wounded

On October 28, Russian troops shelled 31 settlements in the Sumy region. Eight people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks, including women aged 41, 55, and 85. Residential buildings, a store, cars, and a garage were also damaged.

“Russian forces shelled 31 settlements in the region. A total of 93 strikes were recorded. Police investigative teams and bomb disposal experts worked at the sites,” according to a police statement.

In the Sumy community, a 41-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman were injured as a result of attacks by Russian drones. In addition, a store and cars were damaged.

In the Putivl community, a Russian drone wounded a 40-year-old man. A garage was also damaged.

The highest number of casualties was recorded in the Shostka community. Five people were injured as a result of the drone attacks: a 55-year-old woman and men aged 32, 57, 48, and 40. Apartment buildings and private homes were damaged there.

In addition, Russian troops damaged private homes in the Berezivka, Verkhnosyrovatska, Seredynobudska, Trostyanets, and Mykolaiv communities.

The police have opened criminal cases under articles related to war crimes in connection with the Russian shelling. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attacks.

This was reported by the National Police.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of October 29, Russian troops attacked 44 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 849 strikes.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy region.

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a factory following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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