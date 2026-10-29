Partisans disabled the electrical equipment at a rocket fuel plant in Russia

The “ATESH” movement announced that it had disabled electrical equipment at the “Kamensk” plant in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation. The plant specializes in the production of rocket fuel and is important to the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Kamensk Plant supplies electricity to a military-industrial complex facility that produces solid rocket fuel for the “Uragan,” “Smerch,” “Tornado-S,” and others, as well as for aviation systems.

It is noted that damage to the distribution node creates local operational issues for the enterprise and requires time to repair the equipment.

“Such incidents inevitably cause disruptions in production chains and force factory specialists to engage in restoration work instead of manufacturing products,” the partisans write.

Furthermore, such targeted attacks behind enemy lines complicate logistics and the operations of enterprises involved in supplying the Russian army.

“We continue to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in the rear infrastructure supporting the war effort,” ATESh added.

Earlier, ATESh partisans destroyed the occupiers’ communication towers in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Agents of the “ATESH” military movement also disabled three railway switch cabinets near the settlements of Luhanske in the Donetsk region, as well as Rozyvka and Molochansk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement disabled a communications tower equipped with an electronic warfare system near the village of Pidhirne in the Rossoshansky District of the Voronezh Region of the Russian Federation. The destruction of this facility has critically reduced the occupiers’ ability to monitor the area and jam signals in the region.

Agents of the “ATESH” partisan movement reported a sabotage operation at the Liski railway station in the Voronezh region of Russia. According to their information, a freight locomotive used to transport military cargo was damaged. The incident, according to the partisans, disrupted supply lines for Russian occupation forces in the Kupiansk direction.

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