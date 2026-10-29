Air defense forces shot down 97 Russian drones overnight; some were hit

Ukraine’s air defense forces have shot down 97 of the 112 drones used by Russian troops to attack the country since the evening of October 28. At the same time, strikes by attack drones were recorded at seven locations, and debris from downed targets fell at five locations.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, Russian invaders deployed 112 attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

In particular, the enemy launched 40 Shahed jet-powered drones.

The attacks were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel and Millerovo, as well as from the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk.

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, Ukrainian air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 97 drones.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Despite the air defense efforts, strikes by attack drones were recorded at seven locations. Debris from downed aerial targets fell at five additional locations.

At the time of this report’s publication, approximately seven Russian attack drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, and Ukrainian air defense operations were ongoing.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram.

On October 28, Russian troops shelled 31 settlements in the Sumy region. Eight people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks, including women aged 41, 55, and 85. Residential buildings, a store, cars, and a garage were also damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, as of the morning of October 29, Russian troops attacked 44 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 849 strikes.

As a reminder, eight people were injured in attacks by Russian drones in the Sumy region

In Dnipro, a fire broke out at a business following a Russian strike.

The occupiers struck a civilian enterprise in the Rivne region; one person was killed.

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