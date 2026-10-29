There were 189 clashes on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk sector coming under the heaviest attack

Over the past 24 hours, on October 28, there were 189 combat engagements on the front lines between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 attacks.

According to the General Staff, Russian troops carried out 79 airstrikes, dropping 257 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 9,135 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,439 shelling attacks.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck two areas where Russian personnel were concentrated and one command post for unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Sumy region, the following areas came under artillery fire: Mala Korchakivka, Luzhky, Pysarivka, Nova Sich, Ulanove, Yastrubyne, Bachivsk, Kucherivka, Bunyachyne, and Myropillia.

Russian aircraft also struck the areas of Vilna Sloboda, Khrapivshchyna, Mykilskyi, and Yastrubyne in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the areas of Tovstodubove, Ulanove, and Ryzhivka.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Ternova, Starytsia, Ozerny, and Khrypuny.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched a single attack in the Novosynove area.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Nadiya, Kolodyaziv, Lyman, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders attempted to attack the Defense Forces’ positions twice in the areas of Zakitne and Kryva Luka.

Meanwhile, in the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the General Staff recorded 18 attacks by Russian forces.

The enemy carried out assault operations in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Rozkishne, Dovha Balka, Novohryhorivka, Mykolaypillya, Novopavlivka, and Petrivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy operated in the areas of Serhiivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

Russian troops also launched assaults in the directions of Toretsk, Kuchero-Yar, Sofiivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodyazh, Novyi Shakhovyi, Stepiv, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Sviatohorivka, Dobropillia, Novohryshyn, and Udachne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack in the Kalynivske area.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine attacks in the areas of Kosivtseve, Novoye Zaporozhye, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders halted one enemy attack in the Novoyakovlivka area. In the Dnipro sector, no active operations by Russian forces were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the Russian army forming offensive groups were detected.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, on Facebook.

Russian occupation forces advanced in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors. Specifically, changes along the front line were recorded near Vozdvizhivka and Luhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near the village of Maiske in the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces eliminated another 1,560 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the total estimated losses of the Russian Federation’s army since the start of the full-scale invasion as of the morning of October 29, 2026.

Earlier, the General Staff reported 181 combat engagements over the past 24 hours, with the highest number of attacks occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

Map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 28, 2026, and the hottest sectors.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk direction, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Throughout October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

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