Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk sectors. In particular, changes along the front line were observed near Vozdvizhivka and Luhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as near the village of Maiske in the Donetsk region.

According to analysts, Russian troops have advanced near Vozdvizhivka and Luhivske, which are located in the Polohivsky District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

DeepState also reported that the occupying forces had advanced near the village of Maiske in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

Information about developments on the front lines was published in updates from the analytical project.

This was reported by the DeepState analytical project.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,560 Russian occupiers. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the total estimated losses of the Russian Federation’s army since the start of the full-scale invasion as of the morning of October 29, 2026.

Earlier, the General Staff reported 181 combat engagements over the past 24 hours, with the highest number of attacks occurring in the Pokrovsk direction.

Map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 28, 2026, and the hottest sectors.

Servicemen of the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are carrying out the underground special operation “Veles” in the Kupiansk sector, having advanced more than 15 kilometers into enemy territory. On October 27, commanders Mykhailo Drapatiy, Ihor Obolenskyi, and Pavlo Palisa reported the initial results of the operation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Throughout October 26 and into the night of October 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes against military facilities of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In particular, Russian army ammunition depots near the towns of Dyakove in the Luhansk region and Ogorodne in the Donetsk region were struck, significantly reducing the enemy’s firepower on the front lines.

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