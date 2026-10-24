Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the R.U.G took part in the “Veles” counteroffensive operation in the Kupiansk sector, during which Ukrainian defenders advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground tunnels and captured over 30 Russian soldiers. The operation was carried out by a Defense Forces group under the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Charter.”

Ukrainian troops advanced through underground tunnels, cleared exits from the tunnels, and engaged the enemy in close-quarters combat. The underground operations were combined with an offensive by Ukrainian units on the surface and drone strikes.

During the operation, the defenders navigated the underground tunnels, checked the exits, and drove Russian troops out of them.

As a result of the operation, Ukrainian forces deprived the Russian occupiers of the ability to infiltrate the rear of Kupiansk and captured more than 30 enemy soldiers.

Footage of the underground advance and the clearing of exits from tunnels during Operation “Veles” was released by soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the R.U.G.

The operation was part of combat operations in the Kupiansk sector, where Ukrainian units used underground tunnels to advance and counter Russian troops’ attempts to penetrate the city’s rear.

The operation was carried out by a Defense Forces group under the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, “Charter.”

The Russian military is training specialized units to conduct combat operations underground. Meanwhile, fighters from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard “Charter” are already engaging Russian forces in old Soviet gas pipelines near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Prior to this, the General Staff updated the data on Russian losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 23.

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