A man was killed in a Russian missile strike in the Kharkiv region

A man was killed in the city of Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a rocket attack by Russian forces. Two other people were injured.

The missile struck a warehouse, causing a fire. Emergency services are on the scene dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

The injured men are 26 and 43 years old. Both were hospitalized.

Another man, aged 45, died from severe injuries. Medical personnel fought to save his life, but were unable to do so.

This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

The Russians struck the Kharkiv region, leaving six people injured.

In Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, the death toll has risen following a Russian strike on a market.

As a reminder, Russia struck a market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

On October 22, Russian occupation forces attacked a local market in Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast. Two people were killed in the strike, and 17 more civilians were wounded.

On the morning of October 21, a Russian drone struck one of the facilities at a gas production site belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region.

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