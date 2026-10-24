Russian troops are striking infrastructure in Dnipro

Russian troops are striking critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

"The enemy is striking critical infrastructure in Dnipro," Ganza wrote.

He added that the consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

The head of the regional military administration emphasized that the threat to the city remains and urged residents to stay in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted.

This was reported by Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

A 33-year-old man who was wounded during the Russian attack died in Dnipro.

As a reminder, in the Sumy region, seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the course of the day on October 23. Twenty-five settlements in 16 communities came under enemy attack. Russian troops damaged residential buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Kherson region, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours on October 23. Russian troops attacked settlements with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol region, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

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