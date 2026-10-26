At the explosives workshop of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura,” they demonstrated the work of sappers who melt TNT to carry out combat missions.

According to the workshop chief, whose call sign is “Postman,” the explosive must be melted, precisely measured, and poured into a mold of the appropriate size. This is necessary to ensure the effective destruction of enemy equipment and personnel.

Specialists obtain some of the TNT from Russian shells found on the battlefield or after shelling. In this way, the explosives that the occupiers use against Ukrainians can ultimately be used against them.

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“We emphasize: do not attempt to replicate what you see in the video on your own; it is dangerous to life and health in unskilled hands,” the statement reads.

A video by the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Magura” explains how this is done.

In the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian Armed Forces commander was detained for attempting to sell nearly 500 kg of TNT.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) will transfer hundreds of kilograms of TNT seized from a Kharkiv-based company to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Cherkasy region, a man was storing a grenade launcher, TNT, and ammunition at a school

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