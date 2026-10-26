Yandex has hidden its supercomputers following drone attacks

The Russian company Yandex has moved all three of its supercomputers (“Lyapunov,” “Galushkin,” and “Chervonenkis”) to new computing sites following a series of attacks by Ukrainian drones. The company’s press office states that the equipment was not damaged during the attacks.

“They have been moved from their previous locations and are currently being deployed at new computing sites. The supercomputers will continue to be used as infrastructure for Yandex services and for training fundamental language models,” the company stated.

According to sources, these computing systems operate as three independent nodes and can be located in different places. Since early October, Ukrainian UAVs have attacked three of the company’s six data centers—in Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast; in Kaluga; and in Vladimir, with two of the three supercomputers, including the most powerful one, “Chervonenkis,” located in Sasovo.

Source: RBC

On the night of October 11, drones attacked the Yandex data center in the Vladimir region of Russia. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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