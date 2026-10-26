Photo: Cruise missiles completely destroyed the Russian defense plant "Energia"

As a result of a strike by the Ukrainian Air Force on October 25 using Storm Shadow cruise missiles against the PJSC “Energia” plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation, at least seven hits were recorded on various buildings of the industrial facility.

PJSC “Energia” is a major enterprise within the Russian defense-industrial complex that specializes in the development and production of chemical power sources. The plant’s products are used in a number of Russian weapons systems, including the 9M723 “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles, the 9M727 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, 3M22 “Zircon,” and Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” cruise missiles, as well as in the D-30SN and RM-48U UMPB modules and the 95Ya6 missiles of the “Pantsir” air defense system. The successful strike on the facility with several missiles confirms the high effectiveness of this weaponry and the critical need to expand its scope of application.

Source: Exilenova.

On October 25 and during the night of October 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the “Energia” plant in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk Oblast, Russian Federation. According to the General Staff, the plant manufactures power units for aerial bombs, sea-based cruise missiles, and Iskander-M missile systems.

In Voronezh, Russia, numerous fires were reported following a drone attack on the night of October 26.

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