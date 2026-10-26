A man wounded in a Russian drone attack on a minibus died at a hospital in Kherson

A 67-year-old man died in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries when a Russian drone struck a passenger vehicle in the regional capital on October 25.

“Yesterday, a Russian drone attacked a minibus in the Central District of Kherson. Seven people were injured. Unfortunately, one of the victims, a 67-year-old man, died in the hospital’s emergency room,” said the head of the regional military administration. According to regional authorities, another injured man is currently in critical condition, and medical staff are continuing to fight to save his life.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

On the afternoon of October 25, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a minibus in the Central District of Kherson, which had passengers on board. As a result of the enemy attack, six people were taken to the hospital with blast injuries.

As a result of yet another Russian airstrike on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged. The organization reported this.

On October 18, a 58-year-old resident of Kherson died in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries during a Russian airstrike on the Korabelny District of the city the previous day. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that the death toll from the October 17 attack had risen to two, while another 35 people sustained injuries of varying severity.

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