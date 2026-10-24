Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against manufacturers of Russian ballistic missiles and suppliers of components for the defense industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against Russian companies and citizens who assist in the production of ballistic missiles and supply the Russian defense industry with equipment and components for drones, military aviation, armored vehicles, and missile systems.

The first sanctions list includes 51 individuals and 44 entities involved in the production of ballistic missiles, which Russia uses to attack critical and civilian infrastructure and shell Ukrainian cities and communities.

These are companies that manufacture and supply raw materials, equipment, and tools for the production of long-range weapons, including the Iskander, Kalibr, Kh-101, and Kinzhal missiles.

Among them are:

The G. S. Petrov Institute of Plastics —Russia’s sole manufacturer of a range of components for composite materials, which are supplied to enterprises in the defense, aerospace, aviation, and shipbuilding sectors.

“Kometa Special-Purpose Space Systems Corporation” —the lead enterprise of a research and production group that manufactures anti-aircraft missile systems, radar equipment, and avionics systems.

“VitaReaktiv” is a company specializing in chemical raw materials and involved in the production of ballistic missile weapons.

“Promenergo” develops optical, laser, and optoelectronic devices, as well as information and targeting systems, and conducts testing of onboard equipment.

“Kirov Biochemical Plant” — participates in the production and modernization of weapons and military equipment.

“D. I. Mendeleev All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Metrology”—conducts scientific research, manufactures measuring equipment, and develops software for weapons and military equipment.

Specific restrictions have been imposed on 32 Russian citizens and 35 Russian companies. According to the Office of the President, they are involved in the production and supply chains of high-precision industrial equipment, tools, components, electronics, and raw materials for enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

The list includes, in particular:

“Gagaring” —specializes in the sale of communications and control hardware for FPV drones.

“Virgin-EK” —supplies foreign electronic components to Russian invaders.

The “Pressmash” Machine Tool Building Association—engages in the wholesale trade of metalworking machine tools, which it supplies to factories involved in the production of X-101 and X-59 missiles and “Orion” drones.

Sanctions were also imposed on enterprises of the Russian industrial group “RUSAL,” which are of vital importance to the aggressor country and are involved in the production of military aircraft, armored vehicles, missile systems, drones, and other military equipment.

According to the Office of the President, from April 2024 to March 2025, only two companies— “RUSAL Trading House” and “RUSAL Taishet Aluminum Plant”—imported aluminum oxide worth nearly 150 million rubles into Russia.

This raw material was used to manufacture military aircraft, missile systems, armored vehicles, and drones.

Vladislav Vlasyuk, an advisor and the President of Ukraine’s representative on sanctions policy, stated that Ukraine continues to identify companies involved in the production of Russian weapons and to impose restrictions on them.

“We are systematically identifying and imposing sanctions on companies involved in the production of Russian ballistic missiles and other weapons. We are working to extend these sanctions to other jurisdictions. Collectively, this should significantly weaken the Russian defense industry’s capacity to produce weapons,” noted Vladislav Vlasyuk.

The relevant decrees provide for the implementation of decisions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Office of the President.

As a reminder, the U.S. is attempting to resume negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war by proposing a new framework for potential agreements between Kyiv and Moscow. According to journalists, the plan’s provisions include Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership, the prospect of European Union membership, the lifting of sanctions against Russia, and the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to attend the G20 summit in Florida if U.S. President Donald Trump invites Ukraine and there is an opportunity to discuss peace agreements with Vladimir Putin’s participation.

Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is open to the possibility of a ceasefire and freezing the current front lines to begin negotiations, but refuses to cede its territories or recognize them as Russian.

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