Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol region, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times over the past 24 hours. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the shelling. “One person was killed, and 11 were wounded,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Dnipro suffered the most severe damage. As a result of Russian strikes, infrastructure, businesses, private homes, and vehicles in the city were damaged. One person was killed, and eight others are currently hospitalized.

Three people were injured in the Pidhorodnia community

Russian troops also attacked the Pidhorodnia community in the Dnipro district. There, two men aged 66 and 46 and a 55-year-old woman were injured.

According to the Regional Military Administration, they will receive outpatient treatment, meaning they will not be hospitalized.

Homes and trucks were damaged in the Nikopol region

In the Nikopol region, Russian troops struck Nikopol, as well as the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, Pokrovsk, and Mozolevsk communities.

As a result of the attacks, infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, private homes, and trucks were damaged. The Regional Military Administration’s report does not specify the number of damaged structures.

The Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykiv districts were also targeted

Russian troops also attacked the Kryvyi Rih district. The Karpivska and Hrushevska communities were hit. Infrastructure there was damaged. In the Synelnykivsky district, Russian forces struck the Pokrovska community. The regional military administration’s report did not provide further details regarding the consequences of the attack.

Overall, Russian troops used drones and artillery against the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. The highest number of casualties was in Dnipro, where eight people are currently hospitalized. Hanzha reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, and another man was wounded and is in critical condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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