In Kharkiv, problems with the power supply have caused disruptions in the operation of surface public transit and the metro. Significant delays are possible on some routes.

Service is currently being gradually restored, and buses are operating as usual.

“Due to power outages caused by JSC ‘Kharkivoblenergo,’ there are issues with electric transit and the metro. Service is currently being gradually restored. Significant delays are possible on some electric transit routes,” Miroshnichenko noted.

According to the city council representative, buses in Kharkiv continue to operate as usual.

In addition, a temporary bus route is being introduced in the city along Klochkivska Street and Peremohy Avenue. It will run from Yevropeiska Street to the “Peremohy Avenue” turnaround.

Volodymyr Skichko, head of the Department of Information Policy and Customer Relations at JSC “Kharkivoblenergo,” reported that the outages were caused by a Russian attack on facilities of Ukraine’s integrated power grid.

“At this time, additional restrictions on electricity supply have been lifted. However, there is an urgent need to use electricity sparingly,” Skichko said.

He also added that rolling blackouts will be in effect in the Kharkiv region throughout the day.

Passengers using light rail and the metro should expect possible delays and, if necessary, plan their trips with extra time.

This was reported by Olga Miroshnichenko, deputy director of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Kharkiv City Council.

In the Kherson region, over the past 24 hours, on October 23, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Russian troops attacked populated areas with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol region, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Overall, Russian troops used drones and artillery against the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. The highest number of casualties was in Dnipro, where eight people are currently hospitalized. Hanzhav reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. One person was killed as a result of the shelling, and another man was wounded and is in serious condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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