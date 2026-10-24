Russian troops struck Chernihiv; two people were injured

Today, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv. The strike caused a fire in a building that is no longer in use. According to preliminary reports, two people were injured.

“Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, two women sought medical attention,” the agency noted.

undefined

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

Tregubov denied claims that Russia had captured settlements in the Kharkiv region.

Since the beginning of September 2026, the Russian army has lost 241 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory—more than it has been able to capture. The pace of the occupying forces’ advance has slowed, while Ukrainian forces are regaining the initiative in certain sectors of the front.

The Russian military is training specialized units to conduct combat operations underground. Meanwhile, fighters from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, “Charter,” are already engaging Russian forces in old Soviet gas pipelines near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Read us on