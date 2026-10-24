On Saturday, October 24, three men were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

“Medical personnel have admitted the men to hospitals, where they are receiving all necessary care. Specialized services are addressing the aftermath of the attack,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Vovchansk direction, the Russians are attacking without significant success—Tregubov.

Since the beginning of September 2026, the Russian army has lost 241 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory—more than it has been able to capture. The pace of the occupying forces’ advance has slowed, while Ukrainian forces are regaining the initiative in certain sectors of the front.

The Russian military is training specialized units to conduct combat operations underground. Meanwhile, fighters from the 13th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, “Charter,” are already engaging Russian forces in old Soviet gas pipelines near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region near two settlements—Rai-Oleksandrivka and Vilne.

Over the past day, October 22, there were 165 combat engagements on the front lines. Among the specified sectors, Russian troops carried out the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, where 15 assaults were recorded.

Read us on