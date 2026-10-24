A 33-year-old man who was wounded during a Russian attack has died in Dnipro

The death toll from the Russian strike on warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro on October 20 has risen to three. A 33-year-old man who sustained severe injuries during the attack died in the hospital.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the victim was in extremely critical condition and had burns over his entire body. Medical staff fought to save his life until the very end, but were unable to save him.

“Thus, the death toll from the Russian strike on warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro has risen to three. Three more people were injured,” the Regional Military Administration reported.

Three people were killed and three others were injured as a result of the Russian attack on warehouses in the suburbs of Dnipro.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

As a reminder, in the Sumy region, seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours on October 23. Twenty-five settlements in 16 communities came under enemy attack. Russian troops damaged residential buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

In the Kherson region, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours on October 23. Russian troops attacked settlements with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol district, and the Kryvyi Rih area. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Overall, Russian troops used drones and artillery against the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. The highest number of casualties was in Dnipro, where eight people are currently hospitalized. Hanzhav reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. One person was killed as a result of the shelling, and another man was wounded and is in critical condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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