Russia launched 153 drones at Ukraine, including 92 jet-powered ones

On the night of October 24–25, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 153 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 119 of them, including Shahed-type drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the same time, hits were recorded at 15 locations, and the downed drones and their debris were found at nine additional locations.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 153 attack drones. Among them were Shahed-type drones—including 92 rocket-powered ones—as well as S8000 “Banderol,” “Dan-T,” and “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones. The drones were launched from several directions. These included Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Millerovo in Russia; the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk; and Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea.

Air defense forces neutralized 119 drones

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, as of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, Ukrainian air defense had shot down or neutralized 119 Russian drones. Various units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled the air attack. The effort involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, drone operators, and mobile fire groups.

However, not all aerial targets were neutralized before they reached their intended targets. According to military reports, Russian airstrikes were recorded at 15 locations. At nine additional locations, downed drones or their debris were found. The Air Force’s report does not provide information on specific impact sites, the extent of damage, or possible casualties.

The data on the air defense results are preliminary and current as of 8:00 a.m. on October 25. Information regarding the consequences of the attack may be updated. The Ukrainian Air Force reported on the course of the attack.

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