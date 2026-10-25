Over the past day, Russian troops struck the energy infrastructure of the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-type drones. “Yesterday, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs. The energy infrastructure was targeted. There were no casualties,” he wrote on Telegram. According to regional authorities, no one was injured as a result of this strike. The report did not provide details on the extent of damage to energy facilities.

FPV drones damaged buildings in two communities

Russian forces also attacked the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv district with FPV drones. In the village of Solonchaky, a private home and a farm building were damaged as a result of the strike. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties. There is currently no information on other consequences of the attack on this settlement. In addition, Russian troops directed an FPV drone at the Ochakiv community. According to regional authorities, no one was injured there either.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Mykolaiv region with various types of drones. Energy infrastructure and civilian buildings were targeted. According to the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of these attacks. The information about the attack was reported by Georgy Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.