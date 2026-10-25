Two people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 43 settlements in the Kherson region. Residential neighborhoods, critical and social infrastructure came under fire; a high-rise building, a utility structure, and private vehicles were damaged. As a result of the shelling, two people were wounded, and 13 more residents were evacuated from the region’s liberated communities.

Russian troops continue to shell the Kherson region with various types of weapons. Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers used aircraft, drones, and artillery. Dozens of settlements in the region came under fire, including the regional capital, Kherson. “Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements; in particular, they damaged a high-rise building. The occupiers also destroyed a farm building and private vehicles. Two people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression,” he noted.

Which towns and villages came under fire

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, Russian troops attacked Bilozerka, Beryslav, Dobryanka, Bilyayivka, Zamozhne, Kostyrka, Urozhayne, Chaychyne, Lymants, Ingulivka, Vitrove, Ponyativka, Mykilsk, Dar’ivka, Zarichne, Ingulets, Yasna Polyana, and Ulyanivka.

Also under attack were Fedorivka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Sadove, Honcharne, Kizomys, Nadiivka, Novodmytrivka, Komyshany, Osokorivka, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Milove, Mykhailivka, Novokayri, Novooleksandrivka, Stanislav, Sukhanove, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Rozliv, and the city of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings and other structures were damaged. In particular, a high-rise building was damaged. Russian strikes also destroyed a farm building and private vehicles.

Two people were injured

According to the regional military administration, two people were injured as a result of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. No further details about the victims were provided in the report.

Russian shelling poses a danger to the region’s residents, as not only infrastructure but also residential neighborhoods are coming under fire. The use of aircraft, artillery, and drones threatens civilians in various communities across the region.

Thirteen people were evacuated from liberated communities

In addition to reporting on the shelling, Oleksandr Prokudin provided an update on the evacuation of residents. Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were evacuated from liberated communities in the Kherson region. Evacuation allows residents to leave dangerous areas where the threat of Russian attacks persists. It remains particularly important for people who are unable to leave their homes on their own.

Local authorities continue to urge residents of frontline communities to be mindful of the security situation and, if possible, to leave dangerous areas. If an air raid alert is issued, people are advised not to ignore the warning and to move to safe locations. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attacks.

In the Kherson region over the past 24 hours, on October 23, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Russian troops attacked populated areas with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged. The organization reported this.

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