Another 16 air defense towers have been built around Vladimir Putin’s residence in Valdai, forming an outer semicircle of defense on the side facing Ukraine. The total number of air defense positions in this area has exceeded 50. By comparison, all of Moscow is defended by about 100 towers.

This is according to OSINT analyst jembobineuse. The new towers are located south of the facility within a radius of up to 50 kilometers. They will likely be equipped with “Pantsir” or “Tor” anti-aircraft missile systems.

Positions have been identified near the Khotilovo military airbase, which is used by the Kremlin leader, as well as near the Vyshnyovolotsky Reservoir, adjacent to a secret laboratory complex. The number of structures erected in Valdai currently accounts for approximately half of the total number of air defense positions deployed in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Previously, four more air defense towers were erected near Vladimir Putin’s residence in Valdai, Russia. According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalists, the nearest structure is located about 400 meters from the Russian president’s residence. As of mid-October 2026, there were about 30 such towers in the area surrounding the residence.

Near the manufacturing facilities of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, which has become the main center for the production of Iranian attack drones in Russia, OSINT analysts have identified the first specialized tower for the “Pantsir” air defense missile system.

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