In Kharkiv, a teenager was injured when a Russian drone struck him

On October 25, a Russian drone strike was reported in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, resulting in injuries to a teenager. This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the 14-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction due to the enemy drone strike. Necessary assistance is being provided at the scene.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

A 67-year-old man died in a Kherson hospital after sustaining severe injuries during a Russian drone attack on a minibus in the city’s Central District on October 25.

As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged. This was reported by the organization.

Read us on