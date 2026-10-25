In Kharkiv, a teenager was injured when a Russian drone struck him
On October 25, a Russian drone strike was reported in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv, resulting in injuries to a teenager. This was reported by Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the 14-year-old boy suffered an acute stress reaction due to the enemy drone strike. Necessary assistance is being provided at the scene.
Source: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
A 67-year-old man died in a Kherson hospital after sustaining severe injuries during a Russian drone attack on a minibus in the city’s Central District on October 25.
As a result of yet another airstrike by Russian forces on Kherson, the premises of the Kherson Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged. This was reported by the organization.