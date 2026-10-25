A new attack on critical infrastructure was reported in Dnipro

Russian troops have once again struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro. According to preliminary reports, there are no fatalities or injuries. Emergency services are on the scene, investigating the circumstances of the attack and dealing with its aftermath.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported the new strike. “The Russians have once again struck critical infrastructure in Dnipro,” he wrote on Telegram. According to preliminary information, no one was killed or injured as a result of the attack. However, details regarding the impact of the strike may still be subject to change. All emergency services are on the scene. Experts are investigating the circumstances of the attack and assessing the damage caused.

At this time, regional authorities have not specified which facility was targeted, the extent of the damage, or whether the attack affected the operation of the city’s critical infrastructure. They promise to provide additional information once the circumstances have been clarified.

Russian strikes on critical infrastructure pose a threat to the stable operation of vital city systems. Therefore, residents of Dnipro should follow official announcements from local authorities and respond to air raid alerts. This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts were targeted, including Dnipro, the Nikopol area, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Since the evening, Russian forces have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Read us on