Russian forces carried out 832 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 832 strikes on 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Four people were injured as a result of the attacks. There were also 50 reports of damage to residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops continue to launch massive attacks on Zaporizhzhia and other settlements in the region. Over the past day, the occupiers used missiles, aircraft, drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and artillery. A total of 832 strikes on 55 settlements in the region were recorded. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling.

The Russians struck with missiles and airstrikes

According to Ivan Fedorov, Russian troops carried out six missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the occupiers carried out 18 airstrikes on a number of settlements in the region. The following settlements were targeted by airstrikes: Kushuhum, Komyshuvakha, Tavriiske, Novorozivka, Odarivka, Lystivka, Hryhorivske, Samiilivka, Vilnyanka, Vasynivka, Soniachne, Vasylkove, Novoselivka, and Yegorivka.

Russian airstrikes pose a threat to both the civilian population and residential buildings and local infrastructure. Information on the extent of the damage in each of the settlements is being verified following the attacks.

Drones Attacked Dozens of Settlements

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces also deployed 25 drones of various types, primarily FPV drones. The following towns and villages came under attack: Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Balabine, Malokaterynivka, Ternuvate, Richne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Veselyanka, Zaporozhets, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Stepne, Lezhine, and Rizdvyanka.

Drones also attacked Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, and Charivne. Novoselivka, Hulyaypilsk, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia were also targeted.

FPV drones can strike both military targets and vehicles and other targets near the front lines. Because of their use, the danger persists even in populated areas that are not under rocket or air attack.

The occupiers shelled the region with artillery

In addition to missiles, aircraft, and drones, Russian troops used multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery. According to regional authorities, two rocket attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on Dolynka were recorded. Another 181 artillery strikes targeted Malokaterynivka, Ternuvate, Richne, Chervonodniprovka, Hryhorivka, Novoyakovlivka, Zapasne, Magdalynivka, Rizdvyanka, Stepnogorsk, Plavni, Primorske, Pavlivka, and Lukyanivske.

Also under artillery fire were Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Preobrazhenka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Omelnyk, Bilohirya, Charivne, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa, Kopani, Dolynka, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Prydorozhne, and Nove Zaporizhzhia.

Damaged homes, vehicles, and infrastructure

Following the Russian attacks, the relevant services received 50 reports of damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure. Information about the destruction is being collected and verified. According to preliminary data, four people were injured as a result of the shelling. Ivan Fedorov’s report does not provide details on their condition.

Russian troops shell settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region daily using various types of weapons. Local residents should not ignore air raid sirens and should follow the recommendations of emergency services. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

On the afternoon of October 24, Russian troops attacked infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. Several people were injured as a result of the strike. Following the Russian attack, traffic across the DniproHES dam in the city was also blocked.

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to three. The third victim was a 69-year-old woman. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

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