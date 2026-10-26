Russian troops killed a resident of the Donetsk region; ten other civilians were wounded

Over the past 24 hours, one civilian was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Ten more people were wounded.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook.

According to him, the Russians killed one resident in Kramatorsk.

Another 10 people were wounded: three in Kramatorsk, four in Sloviansk, and one each in Donetsk, Dmytro-Daryivka, and Serhiivka.

The total number of victims caused by Russian forces in the Donetsk region (4,443 dead and 10,888 injured) does not include figures from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Source: Vadym Filashkin

As a reminder, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi; there is one wounded person in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Russian troops launched a second strike on a residential area in Kharkiv.

Russia damaged an energy facility in the Khmelnytskyi region, causing a power outage.

Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day; one person was wounded.

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