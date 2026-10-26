Ukraine's General Staff has identified the hottest spots on the front lines over the past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, on October 25, there were 177 combat engagements on the front lines, and the Russian army suffered 1,990 casualties. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 1,656 drones, 18 artillery systems, and two multiple-launch rocket systems.

This is stated in the operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on October 26.

According to the General Staff, the enemy carried out 64 airstrikes and dropped 224 guided bombs. In addition, Russian troops deployed 9,296 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,451 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions.

Defense forces struck an area where enemy personnel were concentrated, an artillery system, and a drone command post.

Where the Heaviest Fighting Took Place

Russian forces were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 36 attacks. Another 13 attacks were repelled in the Huliaipole direction, and 12 in the Kostiantynivka direction.

In the Lyman and Southern Slobozhanshchyna sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks each.

In the Northern Slobozhansky direction, the Russians attempted to attack the Defense Forces’ positions three times. In the Kramatorsk direction, one attack was recorded—in the Malynivka area.

In the Kupiansk, Sloviansk, and Oleksandrivsk sectors, the enemy did not carry out any active offensive operations. The past 24 hours also saw no active operations by the occupiers in the Orikhiv and Dnipro sectors.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the situation has not changed significantly. No signs of Russian troops forming offensive groups have been detected.

Shelling of Border Areas

In the Sumy region, Russian troops shelled the settlements of Mala Korchakivka, Tovstodubove, Sopych, Korenok, Luzhky, Studenok, Pysarivka, Potapivka, and Nova Sich. In the Chernihiv region, the towns of Klyusi, Kamin, and Mykolaivka came under shelling.

In addition, Russian aircraft carried out strikes on the areas of Ivolzhanske, Hnylytsia, Pustogorod, and Luzhky in the Sumy region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the Russian offensive and inflict losses on the enemy across various sections of the front.

As a reminder, DeepState reported Russian advances near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka.

Earlier, the General Staff reported on Russian losses over the past 24 hours as of October 26.

We should add that the Ukrainian military struck Russian radar stations and command posts.

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