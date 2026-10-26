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News War with the russian federation

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 112 drones and three missiles overnight

UA NEWS 26 October 2026 09:44
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 112 drones and three missiles overnight

Since the evening of October 25, Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces have shot down 112 enemy drones and three X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles. Russian troops used these air-attack weapons to strike Ukraine.

 

According to military reports, on the night of October 26 (beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 25), the enemy attacked Ukraine with an X-31P anti-radar missile, three X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and 140 Shahed-type strike UAVs (70 of which were jet-powered),“Gerbera,” and “Parody”-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Millerovo in the Russian Federation, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Gvardeyskoye.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized three X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (56 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera,” and other types of drones.

Russian airstrikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at four locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Meanwhile, the General Staff of Ukraine has identified the hottest sections of the front line over the past 24 hours.

As a reminder, DeepState recorded Russian advances near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka.

Earlier, the General Staff reported on Russian losses over the past 24 hours as of October 26.

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