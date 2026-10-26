In the Voronezh region, a drone struck a passenger train, bringing rail traffic to a halt

As a result of a massive drone attack on Russia’s Voronezh Region on the night of October 26, a passenger train car was damaged at the Somovo station. The train was traveling from Anapa to Moscow, and rail traffic was halted. There are also reports of fires at industrial facilities in the region.

As noted, train service has been suspended on the Tresvyatskaya–Somovo–Otroshka–Voronezh section.

“Delays are expected for southbound passenger trains and commuter trains,” Russian Railways (RZD) reported.

Additionally, according to Governor Alexander Gusev, fires broke out at several industrial facilities and in a business center in the central part of Voronezh.

As a reminder, numerous fires broke out in Voronezh following a drone attack.

Earlier in Russia, a factory producing batteries for missiles and drones was hit by a missile strike.

On the night of October 25, drones attacked the Avisma plant in the city of Berezniki in Russia’s Perm Krai.

On October 24 and during the night of October 25, the Ukrainian military struck several military targets belonging to the Russian army.

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