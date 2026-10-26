An agent of the “ATESH” partisan movement, who is a member of the Russian Armed Forces, provided information about the security system at the “Skhidna” substation in Dzhankoy on the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula. The facility, known as the “Dzhankoy” substation, is under the protection of Russian military personnel.

“The invaders have integrated the Dzhankoy power grid into the energy supply for their military contingent. The “Dzhankoy” military airfield is located here, serving as the base for the 39th Separate Guards Helicopter Regiment of the 27th Mixed Aviation Division of the 4th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense Forces. The airfield houses Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28, and Ka-52 helicopters,” the statement reads.

The facility is also used to receive military aircraft, store equipment, and supply Russian troops.

As noted by “ATESH,” the Dzhankoy power plant has come under attack on multiple occasions.

On the night of December 14, 2025, monitoring sources reported a probable strike and fire at the 330-kV “Dzhankoy” substation.

On the evening of January 13, 2026, according to local sources, a fire broke out again following an attack on the substation, and part of the city and the surrounding area were left without power.

On the night of June 29, the 413th “Raid” Regiment announced that the Dzhankoy substation had been hit, and on the night of July 3, monitoring sources reported a new fire at the facility following a drone attack.

The military airfield has also been targeted: in April 2024, a strike disabled four S-400 launchers, three radar stations, an air defense command post, and the “Fundament-M” system.

In July 2026, the SBU struck relays for Russian “Orion” UAVs as well as warehouses containing weapons and equipment.

“Our agents are among those tasked with providing cover for military facilities in Crimea. That is why Russian air defense only detects certain targets after they have already exploded,” the movement noted.

Earlier, water and electricity supplies were restricted in Crimea following the attack.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Russian ammunition and drone depots, as well as a command post in Crimea.

As a reminder, Zhorin assessed whether it is realistic to force the Russians to flee Crimea.

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