Russia shelled the Sumy region; seven civilians were injured over the past 24 hours

In the Sumy region, seven civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours on October 23. Twenty-five settlements in 16 communities came under enemy attack. Russian troops damaged residential buildings, an educational institution, administrative buildings, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

According to the Regional Military Administration, five people were injured in the Hlukhiv community as a result of Russian drone strikes: men aged 74 and 25, as well as women aged 20, 23, and 64.

In addition, an 80-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman experienced acute stress reactions.

In total, from the morning of October 23 to the morning of October 24, Russian troops carried out more than 40 attacks on the Sumy region. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

To strike the region, Russian forces used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, other unmanned aerial vehicles, and guided aerial bombs.

As a result of the Russian attacks, facilities in several communities across the region sustained damage.

Hlukhiv community: administrative buildings, apartment buildings, a car, and a civilian infrastructure facility were damaged.

Seredyna-Budsk Community: Private homes and outbuildings were destroyed.

Rychkiv Community: a store was damaged.

Khutir-Mykhailivska community: an administrative building was damaged.

Konotop Community: a civilian infrastructure facility, private homes, an educational institution, and a non-residential building were damaged.

Damage was also reported in the Popivska, Zno-Novgorodska, Esmanska, Sveska, Sumsk, and Shostka communities. There, residential buildings, non-residential premises, vehicles, road surfaces, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to the Sumy Regional State Administration, the air raid alert in the region lasted 18 hours and 5 minutes over the past 24 hours.

Russian shelling caused damage to civilian infrastructure and resulted in injuries to civilians in the border region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

In the Kherson region over the past 24 hours, on October 23, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Russian troops attacked populated areas with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol district, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Overall, Russian troops used drones and artillery against the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. The highest number of casualties was in Dnipro, where eight people are currently hospitalized. Hanzhav reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. One person was killed as a result of the shelling, and another man was wounded and is in serious condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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