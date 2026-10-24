A blackout occurred in Rostov following a drone attack

On the night of October 24, in Rostov, Russia, explosions caused power outages and sparked a fire. Part of the city was left without power.

According to local residents, the city came under attack by drones that night. The explosions triggered a fire, and power outages began in certain areas.

Part of Rostov was left without power. Information regarding the causes of the outages, the extent of the fire, and possible damage is still being clarified.

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On the night of October 24, a large-scale blackout affected a number of cities and districts in the temporarily occupied Crimea. Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta and Velyka Yalta, Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Dzhankoy, Alushta, Kerch, Armiansk, Krasnoperekopsk, and Sudak were left without power.

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Power outages were also reported in dozens of districts and settlements across the peninsula, including the Bakhchisaray, Belogorsk, Kirov, and Saki districts.

According to preliminary reports, the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were also left without power.

Exilenova+ reports this.

On Saturday, October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the “Togliattikauchuk” plant.

In the Russian city of Orel, the “Proton” plant—which manufactures electronic components for industry and specialized equipment—suffered significant damage following a missile strike. According to Russian media reports and published photographs, at least one production hall at the plant was destroyed, and part of the floors, the roof, and the building’s facade collapsed. According to Ukrainian sources, the plant’s products are also used by the Russian military-industrial complex.

In the Moscow business center “Moscow City,” people were evacuated from the IQ-Quarter complex, which houses the offices of three Russian ministries.

In Moscow, Russia, the evacuation of passengers from some terminals at Sheremetyevo Airport began after an air raid alert was issued. Aviation operations were also temporarily restricted at four airports in the Moscow metropolitan area, according to RMF24 .

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