Russia attacked the Kherson region; six people were wounded

In the Kherson region over the past 24 hours, on October 23, six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Russian troops attacked populated areas with aircraft, drones, and artillery, damaging residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure.

“Six people were wounded as a result of Russian aggression,” Prokudin reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Oleksandrivka, Dar’ivka, Vitrove, Zarichne, Ivanivka, Ingulets, Ingulivka, Lymantsi, Mykilsk, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Ulyanivka, Fedorivka, Chaychyne, Yasna Polyana, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Myrolyubivka, Novodmytrivka, Tomina Balka, Yantarne, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Tomaryne, Kucherske, Milove, Respublika, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Kostyrka, Tyahynka, Burgunka, Odradokamyanka, and the city of Kherson.

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements.

As a result of the attacks, high-rise and private homes, as well as vehicles, were damaged.

Oleksandr Prokudin also reported that over the past day, two people were evacuated from liberated communities in the Kherson region.

Russian shelling continues to pose a threat to residents of the region, particularly to those remaining in settlements near the front line.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol area, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Overall, Russian forces used drones and artillery against the Dnipropetrovsk region over the past 24 hours. One person was killed and 11 others were wounded as a result of the attacks. The highest number of casualties was in Dnipro, where eight people are currently hospitalized. Hanzhav reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times throughout the day. One person was killed as a result of the shelling, and another man was wounded and is in serious condition. Residential buildings, an administrative building, a sports school, vehicles, and infrastructure were hit.

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