In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and six others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. Yarova, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk came under attack. Russian troops used an FPV drone, aerial bombs, and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian troops attacked several settlements in Donetsk Oblast. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and six more civilians were wounded. In Yarova, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian. She died from her injuries. Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk with aerial bombs and drones. Four civilians were wounded as a result of the strikes.

Two more people were injured in Sloviansk. According to police, the Russian army struck the city with two aerial bombs and drones. In total, one person was killed and six others were injured in these attacks in the Donetsk region. The police have not yet provided further details on the condition of the victims. This was reported on Sunday, October 25, by the National Police of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk region, Russian forces attacked an armored vehicle belonging to the “Proliska” humanitarian mission with an FPV drone. Volunteers were on their way to pick up people with limited mobility whom they planned to evacuate to Kramatorsk.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, two communications facilities were struck on the night of October 21. These were “Ugletelekom” in occupied Donetsk and the building housing the telecommunications operator “Lugacom” in occupied Luhansk.

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