An independent international UN commission has concluded that Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to the commission, during the winter of 2025–2026, millions of Ukrainians were left without heat, electricity, water, and gas due to Russian attacks.

Temperatures dropped to as low as -21°C at times, posing serious threats to people’s lives and health.

The investigation also uncovered evidence that Russia recruited men from 29 countries through deception and coercion to participate in the war against Ukraine. Many of them were sent to the front lines, where they were killed or went missing.

The Commission called on Russia to cease attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure, as well as to release from its armed forces those who have become victims of human trafficking.

Source: the commission’s website

The day before, the Russians launched one of their largest strikes against Ukraine’s energy sector: more than 15 key power generation and transmission facilities in various regions of Ukraine were attacked.

Russia plans to launch strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to trigger a large-scale humanitarian crisis. According to The New York Times, the main targets of the Russian attacks are expected to be Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa. The goal of these strikes is to cut off electricity and heat supplies to these cities.

Video: Five regions of Ukraine are without power due to shelling and combat operations.

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