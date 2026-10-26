The 59th Assault Brigade will be returned to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Ground Forces

The 59th Yakov Handzyuk Independent Unmanned Systems Assault Brigade is scheduled to be transferred from the Unmanned Systems Forces to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Ground Forces.

The unit will become part of the 9th Army Corps, which defends the Pokrovsk sector. Currently, the brigade is already carrying out combat missions there and is under the operational command of the corps.

Until the end of 2024, the brigade belonged to the Ground Forces, but after the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces, it was transferred to that command. The transfer is intended to resolve an organizational inconsistency, as the unit remained the only infantry brigade within the Unmanned Systems Forces with its own section of the front line.

There is currently no official announcement regarding the completion of the transfer.

Source: hromadske

Major Taras Voznyuk, who previously served as commander of the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion of the 3rd Army Corps, has been appointed the new commander of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss.”

Colonel Dmytro Savon has become the new commander of the 80th Separate Galician Airborne Assault Brigade. He replaced Mykhailo Kurakh, who had led the brigade since 2025 and has now become chief of staff of the 8th Airborne Corps. Savon has served in the military since 2001 and previously served as a battalion commander and deputy commander of the 80th Brigade.

In Ukraine, two unmanned systems battalions have been established in each brigade of the Troops of Operational Reaction.

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