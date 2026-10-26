Mobile internet will be shut down for three days for Muscovites because of Putin

From October 27 to 29, Russian authorities will restrict access to mobile internet within the Third Ring Road in Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Digital Development explained that these measures are intended to ensure security during the “Forum of Gas-Exporting Countries” (FGEC) and the “Russia–Africa” summit, which Putin will attend.

According to the announcement, on October 27 and 28, mobile internet will be shut down starting at 11:30 a.m. local time and will remain offline throughout the day, while on October 29, it will be shut down starting at 9:30 a.m. During this period, only resources on the so-called “whitelist” will remain accessible, as well as voice calls, home internet, and Wi-Fi. The restrictions come amid an increase in drone attacks on the Moscow region, particularly following a massive raid on October 23, which led to the evacuation of the “IQ-Quarter” skyscraper in “Moscow City” and paralyzed operations at the capital’s airports.

Source: The Moscow Times.

Earlier, a large-scale mobile internet outage occurred in St. Petersburg. The outage coincided with Putin’s arrival in St. Petersburg, where he is scheduled to meet with the ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, and hold working meetings with the governors of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that restrictions on mobile internet during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which Putin also attended, were imposed to prevent security threats. These threats are said to come from Ukraine.

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