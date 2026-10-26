A 41-year-old DTEK miner was killed in a Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad

On October 26, Valentin Kotelevsky, a 41-year-old employee of DTEK Energo, was killed when a Russian drone struck Pavlohrad. The company announced the death of their colleague and expressed its condolences to his family and loved ones.

Valentin had moved to Pavlohrad from Lysychansk. He worked as a miner in support roles at one of DTEK’s mines. His colleagues remember him as someone who was always ready to help, offer support, and lend a shoulder to those in need. His death is yet another irreparable loss for the company’s team.

This was reported by DTEK’s official channel.

As a reminder, a DTEK employee was killed in a drone attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts were hit, including Dnipro, the Nikopol region, and Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 20 times. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

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