On the front lines, there has been a sharp increase in Russian attempts to “overwhelm” the enemy by sending massive numbers of infantry into battle. According to Robert Madyar Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), last week—like the entire month of October—resembled a kind of industrial slaughter of the occupiers.

Specifically, from October 1–26, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized more than 14,000 enemy personnel, recorded in the “Delta” system as irrecoverable and medical casualties. In total, during this period, units of the UAS Group struck and destroyed 55,400 enemy targets, conducting over 216,000 combat sorties.

The average daily rate of enemy personnel neutralization stands at 543 individuals and 2,149 targets, which corresponds to an effective strike every 40 seconds and the elimination of an occupier every 159 seconds. Throughout October, the units broke the daily record three times; the current record stands at 701 invaders neutralized in a single day (October 24). All published data pertains exclusively to the Unmanned Systems Group and has been verified by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ “Delta” situational awareness system.

Source: Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (“Madyar”).

Earlier, the General Staff updated data on Russian military losses as of October 20.



Robert “Madyar” Brovdi harshly criticized the intervention of partners in Robert “Madyar” Brovdi harshly criticized the intervention of partners in the war



Madyar described the situation in the liberated villages Madyar described the situation in the liberated villages near the front lines



Madyar warned of a possible intensification of Russian attacks and Madyar warned of a possible intensification of Russian attacks and a new mobilization

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