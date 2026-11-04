More than 40 Russian attacks were recorded in a single day in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times. Damage was reported in the region as a result of the shelling.

The enemy used drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.

A business in Dnipro was damaged.

In the Novooleksandrivka community of the Dniprovskyi District, the Russians targeted infrastructure.

In the Nikopol District, the district center and the communities of Marganetsk, Myrivka, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka were affected.

A store and a private home were damaged.

In the Dubovykivska community of the Synelnykivskyi district, infrastructure, private homes, and agricultural equipment were damaged.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional state administration, reported this on Telegram.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast endured more than 50 Russian attacks in a single day; there are fatalities and injuries.

As a reminder, Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times, resulting in one fatality.

Since the evening of October 21, Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones more than 20 times. The shelling damaged infrastructure and caused a fire. There were no casualties.

Throughout the day , Russian troops carried out more than 50 attacks on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones, artillery, and missiles.

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