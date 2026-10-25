A DTEK employee was killed in a drone attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the night of October 24–25, a Russian drone attacked one of DTEK Energo’s coal-mining facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The drone struck a truck in which company employee Vitaliy Shcherbina was traveling. The man was killed while performing his job duties.

According to the company, the attack took place on the night of October 25. A Russian drone struck a truck on the grounds of one of DTEK Energo’s coal mining facilities. Vitaliy Shcherbina, who was performing his duties at the time, was killed in the strike.

DTEK reported that Shcherbina had dedicated 29 years to his profession. Of those, he spent 18 years working at the company’s facility. During that time, he gained significant experience and became an integral part of the team. His colleagues respected Vitaliy for his responsibility, hard work, and professionalism. His death was a heavy loss for those who worked with him. The company reported the tragedy and honored the memory of the deceased employee. DTEK’s press service announced the employee’s death on Telegram.

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times with drones and artillery. Four districts came under fire, including Dnipro, the Nikopol district, and the Kryvyi Rih region. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

Since the evening, Russian troops have attacked Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with drones. Two people were injured as a result of the shelling.

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