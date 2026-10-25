Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava—Epicenters Have Come Under Attack

In less than a day, locations in the “Epicenter” shopping center chain were attacked in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava. The chain itself described the situation as “the total destruction of the chain.”

In four Ukrainian cities at once, “Epicenter” shopping centers were attacked in less than a day. The cities in question are Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, and Poltava. Yulia Chudnovets, the company’s head of public relations, reported this on Facebook on Sunday, October 25. “Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Poltava. Again, in less than a day,” she wrote.

The company also published a separate statement regarding the situation, describing the consequences of the attacks as “the total destruction of the chain.” However, these reports did not specify which facilities were damaged in each city, the extent of the destruction, or whether there were any casualties among employees or visitors.

Earlier, reports emerged of a Russian strike on a shopping center in Poltava. According to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, a drone struck the building, causing a fire. Preliminary reports indicate that a 52-year-old woman was injured. The company’s statement did not provide details on the consequences of the attacks on its facilities in other cities.

In Poltava, a Russian drone struck a shopping complex building. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration. Information regarding the consequences of the strike is currently being verified.

On the night of October 22, 2026, the “Epicenter” hypermarket on Pochaivska Street in the Obolon district of the capital was destroyed as a result of a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. Fires have also been reported at neighboring retail and postal facilities.

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